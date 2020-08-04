15

SHINee's Taemin dances his way through the streets in '2 KIDS' MV

SHINee's Taemin has dropped his music video for "2 KIDS".

In the beautiful MV, Taemin dances through the streets and makes his way against the crowd. "2 KIDS" is a moody electronic pop track accompanied by minimal guitar sounds about regretting letting go of a past love, and it's a pre-release track before his third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.

Watch Taemin's "2 KIDS" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

What a great video! Can't wait to see what more he's bringing! Was a beautiful song!

