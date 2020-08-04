'Video Star' clarifies reports after B1A4's Gongchan allegedly reveals he has a girlfriend

MBCEvery1's 'Video Star' responded after B1A4's Gongchan allegedly revealed he has a girlfriend.



On August 4, reports stated a source from 'Video Star' revealed, "Gongchan flipped the studio upside down after revealing he was actually in a relationship. Gongchan, who's previously stated he had never dated, surprised everyone with his confession. 'Idol Mom' Park So Hyun was especially shocked. You can find out the details when the show airs."



After the news of Gongchan's alleged girlfriend hit headlines, a rep from 'Video Star' clarified the rumors, stating, "Gongchan's confession was actually a confession of love towards his fans."



This episode of 'Video Star' with Gongchan as a guest airs tonight at 8:30 PM KST.