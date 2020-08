Rookie boy group MCND is returning with a sizzling hip-hop beat for their comeback title track "Nanana"!

Fans can catch a brief glimpse of the MCND members' upgraded visuals, their powerful choreography performance, and more in "Nanana"s first MV teaser above. MCND will be making their full comeback this August 20 at 6 PM KST with the release of their 1st mini album, 'Earth Age'.

Are you ready to hear the full version of "Nanana"?