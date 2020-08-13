33

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon (Odd Child) releases quirky teasers for her new album ':colon'

Former Bolbbalgan4 member-turned-solo artist Woo Ji Yoon is returning with a new single album, ':colon'!

Soon after announcing her departure from Bolbbalgan4 earlier this year, Woo Ji Yoon kicked off her solo artist promotions with her new stage name, Odd Child. She then released a single album titled 'O:circle' back in June, garnering attention for a change of sound and image from her Bolbbalgan4 days. 

Check out some of Odd Child's quirky teasers for ':colon' below while you wait for the album to drop on August 17!

srideout911,006 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Finally she doesn’t have to be in the background she could be her own person I am so happy for her and I can’t wait for her music to come out

pink_oracle7,679 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I wonder if she knows the other definition of the word colon?

