6 K-Essentials You Need To Get Your Hands On Right Now!

[Note: This is a sponsored article]

From fashion to skincare and makeup to K-pop merchandise, it'd be nice if K-pop fanatics had a place for one-stop shopping! Whether it's buying your favorite K-pop group's most exclusive merchandise or getting your hands on exclusive skincare sets, Shopee has the best deals to get the most out of your purchases. August 15 marks the Final Day of Shopee's Korea Sale Fiesta, which means it's your last chance to enjoy up to 80% discount and free shipping with no minimum spend on Korean brands like COSRX, 3CE, MarhenJ and more. Not to mention all the albums, fashion, decor, and accessories you can get your hands on! Don't compromise on quality with these 6 K-essentials from Shopee you need right now!





6.Hair Dye

Feeling inspired by the latest K-Pop music videos? Want a little change without breaking your budget at the salon? Look no further than this idol-inspired must have: Mise En Scene's Hello Bubble x BLACKPINK Hair Color! Thanks to Shopee's Korea Sale Fiesta, you can purchase this product at a 40% discount. Change up your style and express yourself with a whole new look! Endorsed by Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, this hair dye will have you saying "How You Like That?" before your next meetup with friends.





5. K-Pop Albums





Shopee is great for skincare and idol-inspired accessories and clothing, but what makes it super-nifty is the fact that we can buy K-pop albums at a discounted price too! K-pop albums like BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" Special Edition is available at USD 15.26. Furthermore, this special edition includes a free random photocard and a synnara official bookmark. K-pop albums at a discounted rate with additional gifts? Sign me up.

4. Earbuds





Need some new buds to listen to your favorite K-Pop releases? These 2020 Samsung Galaxy Buds may not be the BTS edition, but are available at a super affordable price and come in three different colors. Show love and support to your favorites by streaming their music through these earbuds!

3. Face Serum





The Ordinary Bestsellers Buffet is on a limited time offer during Shopee's Korea Sale Fiesta. Find the perfect skin serum for any skincare need. Redness, irritation, acne, dryness and bad texture are all a thing of the past. The Ordinary already offers amazing price points, and with Shopee, the prices just get better. Be sure to pay extra attention to the time because exclusive limited-time deals begin at midnight and continue through 9 AM, 12PM, 2PM, 6PM and 10PM!

2. Lip Balms





Need a new MLBB (My Lips, But Better!) shade for the upcoming Autumn season? I'M MEME has a lovely new I'M Pep! Balm in four adorable and wearable colors. This balm is unique as it's dual-purpose and can be used on the lips and the cheeks! At the same time, its shea butter formula offers added hydration! Best of all, it's buildable, so you can go sheer or go bold for all your needs.



1. Food and Drinks

Looking for a snack to munch on while you binge-watch your favorite K-dramas? Fret not, Shopee got your covered! We recommend trying the new flavored almonds from Tom's Farm1982. From Toffee Nut Lattes to Black Sugar Milk Tea, you can find yourself a delicious almond snack to munch on from the wide range of flavors they offer. If you 're looking for something more savory, you can even try Lotte's iconic Luncheon Meat that you've probably seen dozens of times in K-Dramas!

Mark the dates of Shopee's Korea -Fiesta Finale Sale ASAP because you'll surely regret missing out on Shopee’s incredible K-Beauty, Fashion & Mart sales! Shopee is even holding a Top Spender Giveaway for those who purchase deals shipped directly from Korea. Be a top spender and win prizes worth over $900, including Sulwhasoo bundles, Jeong Kwan Jang Red Ginseng Capsule, and more. Shop Korea's best-selling goods and get them shipped directly from Korea at an all-time low cost with Shopee!

