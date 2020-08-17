ONEUS members perform entire highlight medley teaser a capella for comeback album 'LIVED'

ONEUS are bringing fans a highlight medley teaser in a brand new way!

On August 17 KST, the RBW Entertainment boy group released the highlight medley for their 4th mini album 'LIVED.' While most highlight medley teasers usually feature actual samples from the studio album, the members decided instead to live perform each track a capella before playing the studio snippet, showing not only their vocal talent but playful sense of humor as a group. They also take the time to explain the agency's description of each song, plus their own personal thoughts behind the tracks.

Meanwhile, 'LIVED' is set for release on August 19.

Check out the teaser video above!