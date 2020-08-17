23

4

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

ONEUS members perform entire highlight medley teaser a capella for comeback album 'LIVED'

AKP STAFF

ONEUS are bringing fans a highlight medley teaser in a brand new way!

On August 17 KST, the RBW Entertainment boy group released the highlight medley for their 4th mini album 'LIVED.' While most highlight medley teasers usually feature actual samples from the studio album, the members decided instead to live perform each track a capella before playing the studio snippet, showing not only their vocal talent but playful sense of humor as a group. They also take the time to explain the agency's description of each song, plus their own personal thoughts behind the tracks.

Meanwhile, 'LIVED' is set for release on August 19.

Check out the teaser video above!

  1. ONEUS
4 1,047 Share 85% Upvoted

3

quark123958,222 pts 12 hours ago 1
12 hours ago

Leedo's singing voice being so much higher than his speaking/rapping voice always throws me.

Share

1 more reply

3

L_catzzz935 pts 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

Other groups: Shared studio version of Highlight Medley

ONEUS: Served Acapella version with live vocals.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND