Gugudan's Kim Se Jung releases live performance MV for new single 'Whale'

Kim Se Jung is back with a new solo single!





On August 17 KST, the Gugudan member unveiled her latest digital single "Whale." The song has a light modern rock feel and deals with self-discovery, with Kim Se Jung looking back at the time in her life where she was fearless and lived carefree like a whale in the ocean. The single was written and composed by Kim Se Jung herself, a first for the idol.



Meanwhile, earlier this summer, Jung Min Jae, former editor of Seoul-based independent pop culture magazine 'izm,' named her previous solo single "Plant" among his published list of '10 K-Pop Songs I Enjoyed From 2020 So Far.'



Check out the music video for "Whale" above!