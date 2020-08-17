32

4

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung releases live performance MV for new single 'Whale'

AKP STAFF

Kim Se Jung is back with a new solo single!


On August 17 KST, the Gugudan member unveiled her latest digital single "Whale." The song has a light modern rock feel and deals with self-discovery, with Kim Se Jung looking back at the time in her life where she was fearless and lived carefree like a whale in the ocean. The single was written and composed by Kim Se Jung herself, a first for the idol.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer, Jung Min Jae, former editor of Seoul-based independent pop culture magazine 'izm,' named her previous solo single "Plant" among his published list of '10 K-Pop Songs I Enjoyed From 2020 So Far.'

Check out the music video for "Whale" above!

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
5 1,288 Share 89% Upvoted

3

esmera1da1525 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

I like it it's plain and simple but stands out.

Share

1

HeyG8 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Such a great song. :)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND