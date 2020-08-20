13

2

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Lovelyz members looking sultry in the second concept trailer for their seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz have dropped a second concept teaser for their comeback with the seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable'.

The girl group previously released the first teaser clip just a few hours back. Now the group released the second concept teaser. In this concept teaser titled "Obliviate", the members look sultry as they appear in white dresses holding a rose.

Lovelyz also dropped their third concept group photo and the girls are dressed in pink and black outfits with tassels as decorations.

Lovelyz will soon be making their comeback on September 1st KST. 

The group has been consistently releasing teaser photos and there will be more to come. So stay tuned!

In the meanwhile, check out the teaser clip above and some of the group's teaser photos here and here.


LoveKpopfromAust2,493 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

I'm a fan of Lovelyz but those outfits are not the best!

isanghansonyeon110 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I love that they're playing to their charms and strengths even with the more mature look - this looks like such a natural progression from their previous singles and concepts.

Actor Kim Won Hae also tests positive for COVID19
13 hours ago   29   57,497
misc.
