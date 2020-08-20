Lovelyz members looking sultry in the second concept trailer for their seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz have dropped a second concept teaser for their comeback with the seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable'.



The girl group previously released the first teaser clip just a few hours back. Now the group released the second concept teaser. In this concept teaser titled "Obliviate", the members look sultry as they appear in white dresses holding a rose.

Lovelyz also dropped their third concept group photo and the girls are dressed in pink and black outfits with tassels as decorations.

Lovelyz will soon be making their comeback on September 1st KST.



The group has been consistently releasing teaser photos and there will be more to come. So stay tuned!



In the meanwhile, check out the teaser clip above and some of the group's teaser photos here and here.





