Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for August 9 to August 15

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from August 9 to August 15 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 45,313,917 Points

2. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 30,804,722 Points

3. SSAK3 - "Play That Summer" - 30,290,446 Points

4. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 28,32,963 Points

5. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 24,783,122 Points

6. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 24,416,110 Points

7. SSAK3 - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 22,819,904 Points

8. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 22,277,767 Points

9. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 21,491,067 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 21,155,592 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER ONE'

2. Han Seung Woo - 'Fame'

3. ONF - 'SPIN OFF'

4. SSAK3 - 'Beach Again (CD+TAPE)'

5. ATEEZ - 'ZERO _ FEVER Part.1'

6. (G)I-DLE - 'DUMDi DUMDi'

7. Kang Daniel - 'MAGENTA'

8. YUKIKA - 'Seoul Girl'

9. Golden Child - '[Take A Leap]'

10. SSAK3 - 'Beach Again, General Class'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"


4. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. SSAK3 - "Beach Again"

7. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"


Source: Gaon

2

taeswife06133,547 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Congrats to everyone on this List!!!

1

xx-jenn-xx2,327 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I am waiting on my onf, treasure, seungwoo albums still ugh i want them now!!!

and yay for ateez!!

