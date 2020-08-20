Netizen posts on online community saying "don't hate on JYP female idols singing skills"

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community saying "Don't hate on JYP female idols singing skills" and shared a YouTube video of JYP Entertainment's talented rookie group ITZY.

The YouTube clip was a practice video of the girl group and the members were all singing live as they practiced. The netizen who made the post stated, "This is the practice video of ITZY's 'NOT SHY' and they're singing live as they dance the hard choreography. I think J.Y. Park really made them sharpen their skills because JYP girl groups are always criticized."





Just as the netizen stated, the members show off their stable, unshaken singing skills as they vigorously dance the difficult choreography to the song. Many netizens agree that this new rookie group has the best skills so far in JYP Entertainment's girl group history.

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, ITZY dances so well but they are singing the whole song live and it's good."

"So this is what J.Y. Park once said this on a TV show before. He said the artists stop listening to him after three years. So he said he lets them do what they want to do after three years. He said he doesn't get involved in their singing or whatnot. But to be honest, TWICE is still being criticized for their singing skills after six years. So I think this video is more for TWICE to see and feel triggered to get better. I mean it is because of that one group that the whole JYP is getting criticized."



"I think they are the best girl group from JYP so far."



"They are super good. Seems like they practiced like crazy."



"I think they are one of the best live singers among idol groups. Yeji had a lot of parts since their debut and she sang high notes really well."



"Well, I don't think JYP is getting criticized because of this one, it's the other girl group...I guess ITZY is making up for them."



"I really can see that this group puts in a lot of effort in the performance aspect. Awesome, I respect them."

