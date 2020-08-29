Kyuhyun's manager Yongsun dances to 'BONAMANA' better than Kyuhyun(?) on this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interference'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun and his manager Yongsun will be appearing as guests once again on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference' this weekend!



In a pre-released clip from this weekend's episode, singer Hong Jin Young and her manager paid a visit to Kyuhyun and Yongsun's waiting room. Hong Jin Young greeted Kyuhyun's manager after watching them on 'Point of Omniscient Interference' before, and asked to see Yongsun's dancing in person!

Acting as if he just couldn't say no, Yongsun suggested that he and Kyuhyun do the dance break to Super Junior's "BONAMANA" together. Fellow Super Junior member Shindong, who was also watching the clip from the commentary panel, showed surprise after hearing that Yongsun knew the dance break in "BONAMANA".

Together, Kyuhyun and Yongsun put on an impromptu dance break performance in front of Hong Jin Young and her manager! Hong Jin Young commented, "He's good! He's better than Kyuhyun!" Afterward, during an interview with the 'Point of Omniscient Interference' staff, Yongsun confessed that he did practice a little beforehand, as he figured people would want to see him dancing on the program again. He was definitely right!

Check out the clip from this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interference' above, and tune in to the full episode on August 29 at 11:10 PM KST to watch Kyuhyun, manager Yongsun, Shindong, and Shindong's manager!