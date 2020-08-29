Fans say the first thing Mark did after rejoining up with NCT Dream members was spoil their comeback

Earlier this week, NCT member Mark joined up with his NCT Dream members, greeting fans as 7-member NCT Dream for the first time in a very long time!

On this day, NCT Dream held a casual 'V Live' broadcast and celebrated the group's 4-year anniversary since debut, also sharing what they've been up to lately with fans. Then, Mark suddenly said, "Well it's true that there is a song we are working on together right now."

All of the members immediately went silent...

Haechan: "HAH??"





Jisung trying to hold Mark back...

Mark: "Hahahahahaha (Oops I said something I shouldn't have)."





Jisung: "Do you mean like... 'We Go Up?"







Mark: "HAHAHAHAHAHA (No one's gonna buy that dude)."





Haechan: "Did he just say that we're working on a song...?"

Renjun trying to say something to diffuse then tension...

But the tea has already been spilled.

Seeing the comical turn of events, netizens commented, "When Jisung gets that nervous, it's the real deal", "Haechan's reaction is so funny", "Lee Haechan was lying right through his teeth in his last solo 'V Live', acting like there was nothing he could say...", "Jeno and Jaemin trying to be like, 'I don't know what you're talking about' but that was a fail", "The first thing Mark does in 7-Dream's first 'V Live' is spoil everything kekekeke", "Thanks Mark (heart)(heart)", "Mark is so cute when he's in Dream", and more!

You can catch the 7-member NCT Dream's full recent 'V Live' broadcast, below!