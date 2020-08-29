B1A4's CNU greets fans after officially returning from his mandatory military service

B1A4's CNU was officially discharged from his mandatory military service duties on August 28!

While CNU returned home from his military base back on July 28 on furlough per COVID19 protocol, August 28 marks the idol's official return from the status of an active duty soldier to that of a citizen.

On this day, CNU greeted fans with some of his sharp profile photos from his mandatory service days, and wrote, "I was able to return after completing my 1 year and 7 month long mandatory service duties in good health, all thanks to BANAs and so many people who sent me their love and cheers. I would like to thank all of you who waited for me. I will move forward diligently from now on so that I can show you all many different sides of me as B1A4's CNU. We are all enduring tough times as a result of COVID19 these days, but I hope you will hang on and have strength a little longer."

CNU enlisted as an active duty soldier back in January of 2018 as the first member of B1A4 to begin his mandatory military service. Welcome back, CNU!



