KARD has released a dance practice video for "Gunshot".

In their newest clip, the co-ed group takes the scale up a bit from their last video as they feature all of their back dancers. In this video, fans can appreciate the full choreo with the dancers in its full glory.

"Gunshot" is the title song of the group's single album 'Way with Words', and it's about love that goes wrong. Check out the practice above.