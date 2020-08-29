10

Posted by jennywill

Jennie, Jimin, and Kang Daniel top the list of all idols in terms of brand value for August

BLACKPINK's Jennie has topped the brand-value chart for individual idol members in August.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BLACKPINK's Jennie was at the top of the August data, followed by BTS' Jimin and Kang Daniel. 199,529,553 pieces of data were examined from July 29th to Aug 29th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, (BTS), Jungkook (BTS), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Jin (BTS), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Suga (BTS), RM (BTS), Rosé (BLACKPINK), Soyeon ((G)I-DLE), Arin (Oh My Girl), J-Hope (BTS), Lisa (BLACKPINK), Irene (Red Velvet), Miyeon ((G)I-DLE), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Soojin ((G)I-DLE), Shuhua ((G)I-DLE), Yuqi ((G)I-DLE), Yuna (ITZY), Seunghee (Oh My Girl), Lia (ITZY), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), Kyuhyun (Super Junior), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), YooA(Oh My Girl), Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), and Jiho (Oh My Girl).

Congratulations to everyone!

Nct_and_Wayv3,467 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Congrats to everyone <3

Rubi_Jennie14 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

QUEEN JENNIE's impact is not joke! SK love her!

congrats to her and everyone <3


