Dara showcases emotional vocals in stunning cover performance of Ben's 'Like A Dream'

Dara has finally released her cover of Ben's "Like A Dream"!



On August 31 KST, the former 2NE1 member released a performance video for the cover. The original version of "Like A Dream" first appeared on the soundtrack of 'Another Oh Hae Young,' the drama whose stage version Dara had been starring since earlier this year. In the video for the cover, Dara is seen alone in a room at night, looking introspectively away from the camera as she focuses on putting her all into her performance, putting emotional strength into her vocal performance.

Check out the performance video for "Like A Dream" above!