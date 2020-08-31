Moonbin and Sanha stun in black 'fade out' concept teasers for their new ASTRO sub-unit

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha are only two weeks away from their sub-unit debut!

On August 31 KST, Fantagio Music unveiled a teaser image for both of the members as they continue the countdown until the release of their sub-unit's debut mini album 'IN-OUT.' The teasers so far have been using black and white as well as 'fade in' and 'fade out' to emphasize the concept of 'duality,' so it is no surprise that the 'fade out' teasers were also shot in black. The darkness adds a chic sophistication to the teasers' concept, with both Moonbin and Sanha giving the camera a sexy, charismatic glare.

Meanwhile, 'IN-OUT,' which features title track "Bad Idea," is set for release on September 14.

Check out the teaser images below!