DAY6 sub-unit Even of Day wants you to stay in fully animated MV for 'Where The Sea Sleeps'

DAY6 sub-unit Even of Day has made their debut!

On August 31 KST, DAY6 members Dowoon, Young K, and Wonpil released their very first album as the sub-unit Even Of Day, entitled 'The Book Of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart.'

"Where The Sea Sleeps," the album's title track, is a single meant to bring comfort to others, emphasizing the strength of supporting one another through difficult times. The lyrics implore the listener to ride the boat of life with them and stay until the waves of joy and sorrow are over.

The meaningful song is paired with an adorable animated music video, where the three members' mascots (Dowoon's dog Don, Wonpil's rabbit Pil, and Young K's fox Ke) fly through space in their own tiny shuttle. While a number of meteorites disrupt their space travel and leave them accelerating back down to Earth, they are reunited in the ocean and eventually make their way safely back to shore.



Check out the music video for "Where The Sea Sleeps" above!

