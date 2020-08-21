CRAVITY take the heat in 'Flame' MV teaser

CRAVITY have dropped their music video teaser for "Flame"!



In the MV teaser, CRAVITY enter an abandoned world full of smoke and rain until fire overtakes them. "Flame" is the title song of the group's upcoming album 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album, which drops on August 24 KST.



Watch CRAVITY's "Flame" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.