Dream Catcher reveal 'Boca' studio dance practice video

Dream Catcher have revealed their studio dance practice video for "Boca"!



In the dance practice video, Dream Catcher go over the epic choreography for their latest track with their dancers. "Boca" is the title song of the girl group's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself', and it's about complicated love that doesn't come easy.



Watch Dream Catcher's "Boca" dance practice video above and their music video here if you missed it!



