Music Video
1THE9 'Count' back in final project MV

1THE9 have dropped their music video for "Count".

In the MV, 1THE9 held a summer party and film their fun moments. "Count" is the title track of their fourth mini album 'Good Bye 1THE9'. In related news, 1THE9 will be officially disbanding as a 'Under Nineteen' project group on August 8, and 'Good Bye 1THE9' will be their last album.

Watch 1THE9's "Count" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



