B1A4's Sandeul has a romantic 'Summer Day Summer Night' in scenic MV

AKP STAFF

B1A4's Sandeul has dropped a music video for "Summer Day Summer Night"!

In the MV, Sandeul and a young girl have a romantic day on Jeju Island. "Summer Day Summer Night" is the title song of his new mini album 'My Little Thought EP.1', and it's about falling in love with someone step by step without knowing. 

Watch Sandeul's "Summer Day Summer Night" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments. 

