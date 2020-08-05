Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah donate 100 million Won to victims of heavy rain and flooding

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah donated 100 million Won ($84,209.47 USD) to victims of heavy rain and flooding in South Korea.



According to the charity organization Fruit of Love on August 5, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah donated 50 million Won each to aid people affected by torrential rains across the country.



This isn't the first time the couple have been known to donate. They previously took the lead in donating towards COVID-19 relief efforts, and Shjin Min Ah has been donating to elderly living alone, burn patients, and education for underprivileged children since 2009. Kim Woo Bin has also been known to support low-income youth and provide support for children with cancer since 2014.



