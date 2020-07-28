Watch ATEEZ perform 'Inception' & 'Thanxx' from their comeback showcase 'Air Con - Zero: Fever Part.1'!

On July 28 at 10 PM KST, rookie boy group ATEEZ held a global online comeback showcase, 'Air Con - Fever: Zero Part.1'!

On this day, the ATEEZ members put together a meaningful mini concert for their fans in light of their comeback, performing some of their hit songs like "Wonderland", "HALA HALA", "From", etc. Of course, the group also performed brand new tracks from their upcoming 4th mini album 'Fever: Zero Part.1', including the two title track contenders "Inception" and "Thanxx" as well as "Fever".

As many of you know, the rookie boy group carried out a comeback promotion where fans would choose the team's final title song between "Inception" and "Thanxx" by casting votes. If you want to find out which song won, you can visit here!

ATEEZ's full comeback with 'Zero: Fever Part.1' will take place in just a matter of hours, on July 29 at 6 PM KST. In the meantime, watch the boys performing "Inception" (above) and "Thanxx" (below) for the first time ever live during their comeback 'Air Con'!