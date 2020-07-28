15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB's Changsub discharged from military base early per COVID19 protocol, officially returning next month

According to media outlet reports on July 29, BTOB member Changsub was recently discharged from his military base on his final vacation during mandatory military service.

Per current COVID19 protocol, Changsub will not be returning to his military base until his fixed discharge date. However, he remains in the status of an active duty soldier throughout his given vacation period. Changsub's official return date from his mandatory duties falls on August 21.

Changsub will mark the second member of BTOB to complete his mandatory military service duties after Eunkwang. Like Eunkwang, Changsub served as a member of the ROK army's music corps. 

Meanwhile, fellow BTOB member Minhyuk is expected to be discharged from his service in September of this year. 

