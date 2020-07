ITZY to guest on JTBC's 'Hidden Singer 6'

According to media outlet reports, ITZY will be appearing as guest panelists on JTBC's 'Hidden Singer 6'!

The girls attended a recording for 'Hidden Singer 6' back on July 27, marking their first variety program appearance ahead of their summer comeback next month. Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Hidden Singer 6' is currently awaiting its premiere this weekend on July 31 at 9 PM KST.

The episode of 'Hidden Singer 6' featuring ITZY as guest panelists is expected to air some time in mid-August.