Zico drops sweltering MV for 'Summer Hate' feat. Rain

Zico has dropped his music video for "Summer Hate" featuring Rain.



In the MV, Zico endures the sweltering summer weather with Rain as they look for ways to beat the heat. "Summer Hate" is the title song of his third solo mini album 'Random Box', and it's written and composed by Zico and Poptime.



Watch Zico's "Summer Hate" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



