Upcoming duo XRO ('MIXNINE's Hiyama Kazuhiro and 'Produce 101's Yoon Jae Chan) combine swag with traditional in pre-debut 'Chuckle' MV

XRO is ready to introduce themselves to the public!

On July 12 KST, the MAJOR9 Entertainment hip-hop duo unveiled the music video for their pre-debut single "Chuckle." In the video, members Hiro and Jae Chan are seen wearing traditional Korean 'gat' hats as they rap, sing, and dance in a number of dark-concept settings.

Hiro was first known to K-pop fans as a contestant on the 2017 YG Entertainment survival program 'MIXNINE,' where he finished in 47th place, while Jae Chan represented the agency in the second season of Mnet's 'Produce 101,' finishing in 55th place.

Meanwhile, XRO will be making their official debut with the single "Welcome To My Jungle," which will be released later this week on July 16. "Chuckle" will be included on the single album.

Check out the music video for "Chuckle" above!