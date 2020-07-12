9

4

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AleXa stuns in two new fashion-forward concept teasers for pre-release single 'Villain'

AKP STAFF

AleXa is gearing up to release new music!

On July 11 and 12 KST, the ZB Label solo artist unveiled two more concept image teasers for her upcoming pre-release single "Villain." In the images, she continues the sexy and futuristic street fashion style that she has become known for, complete with a harness-inspired crop top in one image and gold chains and braided galaxy buns in the other.

Earlier this week, AleXa not only released the first image teaser, but also a video where the 'AleXa Universe' communicates with her through a computer, beckoning her back.

Meanwhile, "Villain" is set for release on July 16.

Check out the teaser images below!

  1. AleXa
2 774 Share 69% Upvoted

1

sailormusic44 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

AleXa is a goddess

Share

-1

krell-3,865 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND