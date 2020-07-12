AleXa stuns in two new fashion-forward concept teasers for pre-release single 'Villain'

AleXa is gearing up to release new music!

On July 11 and 12 KST, the ZB Label solo artist unveiled two more concept image teasers for her upcoming pre-release single "Villain." In the images, she continues the sexy and futuristic street fashion style that she has become known for, complete with a harness-inspired crop top in one image and gold chains and braided galaxy buns in the other.

Earlier this week, AleXa not only released the first image teaser, but also a video where the 'AleXa Universe' communicates with her through a computer, beckoning her back.

Meanwhile, "Villain" is set for release on July 16.

Check out the teaser images below!