Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ drops title poster for 'INCEPTION / THANXX' ahead of comeback with 'ZERO : FEVER Part.1'

ATEEZ has dropped their first comeback title poster.

Six hours after the release of the diary film, ATEEZ revealed a colorful and geometric poster for  "INCEPTION / THANXX" as part of their upcoming album 'ZERO : FEVER Part.1'. Fans have been decoding the narrative of the diary film, which has now become even more of a mystery with these titles!

Some are wondering if these words are two potentially different songs that the fans could choose as the main title song. What do you think of this poster?

sanshineminion762 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

Yea boy n I love the colors !!

quark123956,901 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

ATEEZ loves a double title. :D

Share

