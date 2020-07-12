ATEEZ drops title poster for 'INCEPTION / THANXX' ahead of comeback with 'ZERO : FEVER Part.1'

ATEEZ has dropped their first comeback title poster.

Six hours after the release of the diary film, ATEEZ revealed a colorful and geometric poster for "INCEPTION / THANXX" as part of their upcoming album 'ZERO : FEVER Part.1'. Fans have been decoding the narrative of the diary film, which has now become even more of a mystery with these titles!

Some are wondering if these words are two potentially different songs that the fans could choose as the main title song. What do you think of this poster?