SF9 take away the #1 trophy on this week's broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'

SF9 took away their first #1 trophy since comeback on this week's broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show' aired on July 14!

For this week, the 1st place nominees of 'The Show Choice' included SF9 with "Summer Breeze", AB6IX with "The Answer", and EXID's Solji with "Rains Again". Ultimately, SF9 were declared the winners!

After receiving the trophy, the group relayed, "Thank you so much, Fantasy. Under normal circumstances, our Fantasy would be here in front of us, but it's so disappointing that our Fantasy are not her with us today. SF9 will continue to work hard and become a group deserving of this #1 trophy which our Fantasy gave to us. We love you Fantasy."

Meanwhile, SF9 held a bright and energetic comeback stage on this week's 'The Show' by performing "Summer Breeze" as well as "Into The Night". Catch their performances below!