8

2

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

SF9 take away the #1 trophy on this week's broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'

AKP STAFF

SF9 took away their first #1 trophy since comeback on this week's broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show' aired on July 14!

For this week, the 1st place nominees of 'The Show Choice' included SF9 with "Summer Breeze", AB6IX with "The Answer", and EXID's Solji with "Rains Again". Ultimately, SF9 were declared the winners! 

After receiving the trophy, the group relayed, "Thank you so much, Fantasy. Under normal circumstances, our Fantasy would be here in front of us, but it's so disappointing that our Fantasy are not her with us today. SF9 will continue to work hard and become a group deserving of this #1 trophy which our Fantasy gave to us. We love you Fantasy." 

Meanwhile, SF9 held a bright and energetic comeback stage on this week's 'The Show' by performing "Summer Breeze" as well as "Into The Night". Catch their performances below!

  1. SF9
3 453 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Chrisw5221228 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Honestly fuck all you haters look how sad Dawon is THIS IS NOT HOW HE USUALLY IS. He is the happy virus of the group and just because he wanted to have fun in the relay race in which youre supposed to. Why is it differently when he wanted to have fun did you see how happy he was in the relay race. Now look at his face in this encore. How are you going to bash someone for literally being themselves.

Share

0

brideofchani821 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

yes sf9!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND