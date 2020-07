Coming up for Fineapples at the end of this July is a special summer album release from April!

The girl group will be making a quick comeback just 3 months after their previous "LALALILALA" promotions with a special summer album, 'Hello Summer' on July 29. You can tell in the girls' refreshing, retro teaser image below that April are ready to cool off with a totally summery, upbeat concept!

Stay tuned for more of April's comeback teasers, coming soon.