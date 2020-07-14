EXO-SC, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, ITZY, & more to perform at online '2020 Dream Concert'

This year, the 26th annual K-Pop festival 'Dream Concert' will take place online as an 'untact' festival!

Hosted jointly by the Korea Tourism Organization and the Korea Entertainment Producer's Association, the 2020 'Dream Concert - CONNECT:D' will bring fans worldwide a hi-tech K-Pop festival featuring a total of 22 performing artists. Viewers tuning in from home can look forward to technology including VR, 4K UHD, virtual studio, EX-3D sound, plus much more, as well as performances by: EXO-SC, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Irene & Seulgi, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, ASTRO, Cosmic Girls, Ha Sung Woon, Golden Child, Weki Meki, Jung Se Woon, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ONEUS, ITZY, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX, CIX, Rocket Punch, CRAVITY, and more!

The 26th annual 'Dream Concert' will take place from this July 25-26 at 9 PM KST, streaming live worldwide via 'The K-Pop's official YouTube channel on both days. Make sure to tune in!

