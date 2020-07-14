10

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO-SC, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, ITZY, & more to perform at online '2020 Dream Concert'

AKP STAFF

This year, the 26th annual K-Pop festival 'Dream Concert' will take place online as an 'untact' festival!

Hosted jointly by the Korea Tourism Organization and the Korea Entertainment Producer's Association, the 2020 'Dream Concert - CONNECT:D' will bring fans worldwide a hi-tech K-Pop festival featuring a total of 22 performing artists. Viewers tuning in from home can look forward to technology including VR, 4K UHD, virtual studio, EX-3D sound, plus much more, as well as performances by: EXO-SC, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, IreneSeulgi, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, ASTRO, Cosmic Girls, Ha Sung Woon, Golden Child, Weki Meki, Jung Se Woon, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ONEUS, ITZY, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX, CIX, Rocket Punch, CRAVITY, and more!

The 26th annual 'Dream Concert' will take place from this July 25-26 at 9 PM KST, streaming live worldwide via 'The K-Pop's official YouTube channel on both days. Make sure to tune in!

  1. AB6IX
  2. ASTRO
  3. CIX
  4. Cosmic Girls
  5. CRAVITY
  6. EXO-SC
  7. Golden Child
  8. ITZY
  9. Jung Se Woon
  10. Lovelyz
  11. MAMAMOO
  12. Oh My Girl
  13. ONEUS
  14. Red Velvet
  15. Irene
  16. Seulgi
  17. Rocket Punch
  18. Stray Kids
  19. The Boyz
  20. Kim Jae Hwan
  21. Ha Sung Woon
  22. Weki Meki
1 2,860 Share 77% Upvoted

2

pink_oracle6,814 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Sweet lineup.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND