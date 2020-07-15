GFriend have dropped a fresh dance practice video for "Apple".
In the dance practice video, GFriend go over the choreography for their latest title track, which has a sexier concept than fans are used to. "Apple" is the title song of their new mini album '回: Song of the Sirens'.
Watch GFriend's "Apple" dance practice video above and their music video here if you missed it.
GFriend drop fresh dance practice video for 'Apple'
