GFRIEND finds themselves in storybook wonderland through comeback MV for 'Apple'

GFRIEND has officially made their second comeback of the year!

On July 13 KST, the Source Music girl group released their new mini album '回: Song of the Sirens,' which includes title track "Apple." The album comes roughly five months after the release of their first 2020 comeback album '回: Labyrinth,' the first in the group's '回' series.



"Apple," which was written in part by members Eunha and Yuju, is a pop genre song with an addictive melody that is set upon a trendy yet retro reed sound-infused background track. Fitting with the theme of the song's title, the point dance that can be seen in the song's accompanying music video is called the 'apple tree dance.'

Meanwhile, the ladies of GFRIEND will be appearing on Kim Sook and Lee Young Ja's food-themed web variety show 'K-Bap Star' on July 14 at 6 PM. Fans can check it out on 'K-Bap Star's official YouTube channel.



Check out the music video for "Apple" above!