Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Golden Child's Bomin & Shin Ye Eun in discussion to step down as 'Music Bank' hosts

AKP STAFF

Golden Child's Bomin and Shin Ye Eun are in discussion to step down as the hosts of 'Music Bank'.

On July 15, reports revealed the pair would no longer be leading the show as they both had to focus on their other promotions. However, a rep from KBS' 'Music Bank' clarified, "It's true we're in discussion with Shin Ye Eun and Bomin regarding them stepping down from the show. However, nothing has been decided as of yet."

Shin Ye Eun and Bomin took over the MC spots on 'Music Bank' in July of 2019 following Choi Won Myung and LovelyzKei.

Are you sad to hear Bomin and Shin Ye Eun might be leaving the show?

  1. Golden Child
  2. Bomin
  3. Shin Ye Eun
  4. MUSIC BANK
ildiko_biro25 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Yes, I do! Very sad !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

isavebears-403 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

aw bomin must be so busy. also he's so cute

