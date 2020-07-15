Golden Child's Bomin & Shin Ye Eun in discussion to step down as 'Music Bank' hosts

Golden Child's Bomin and Shin Ye Eun are in discussion to step down as the hosts of 'Music Bank'.



On July 15, reports revealed the pair would no longer be leading the show as they both had to focus on their other promotions. However, a rep from KBS' 'Music Bank' clarified, "It's true we're in discussion with Shin Ye Eun and Bomin regarding them stepping down from the show. However, nothing has been decided as of yet."



Shin Ye Eun and Bomin took over the MC spots on 'Music Bank' in July of 2019 following Choi Won Myung and Lovelyz' Kei.



