Music Video
Posted by KayRosa

Former Rainz member Seongri brings out his smooth vocals in 'My Angel' MV

Former Rainz member Seongri has dropped his comeback MV.

On July 7 at 12 PM KST, Seongri released the official MV for "My Angel", a smooth R&B track that brings out a jazzy vibe. Back in 2017, Seongri appeared in Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2 as a vocalist, delivering performances for EXO's "Call Me Baby" and Jung Seung Hwan's "If It Is You"

Three years later, this former Rainz member continues as a solo singer, also set to appear in MBN's new program 'Voice Trot' premiering on July 10. What do you think of this new song?

