DONGKIZ I:KAN have released their official MV for "Y.O.U".

On July 7 at 12 PM KST, the DONGKIZ unit dropped the MV for their new single. This funky track exudes retro vibes, as the song rocks a new jack swing genre and the MV has vintage effects! Members Munik and Jaechan make up this duo as the group's first-ever unit debut.

Watch the full MV above with full-on 90s vibes!