Jung Se Woon unveils aesthetically pleasing lyric photos for upcoming album '24'

Jung Se Woon has released lyric teasers for his upcoming album.

As announced, the solo singer will release his 1st studio album titled '24' later this month. On July 6 and 7 KST, he revealed two different lyric photos for the songs "Say Yes" and "Don't Know".

For "Say Yes", the lyrics translates to: "Pull me closer, so that my heart shakes. If not, you can shake on behalf of me."

For "Don't Know", the lyrics are: "The clouds above my head keeps getting larger."

What do you think of these sentimental lyrics?

Stay tuned for more teasers until the full drop of '24, Part 1' on July 14!