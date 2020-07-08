EXID's Solji has revealed an audio teaser for her upcoming track "Rains Again".
"Rains Again" is a classic ballad that features Solji's emotional vocals, and it's set to drop on July 9 KST. The audio snippet above features a woman by the window watching the rain fall.
Listen to Solji's "Rains Again" teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
3
2
Posted by52 minutes ago
EXID's Solji reveals beautiful audio teaser for 'Rains Again'
EXID's Solji has revealed an audio teaser for her upcoming track "Rains Again".
0 283 Share 60% Upvoted
Log in to comment