EXID's Solji reveals beautiful audio teaser for 'Rains Again'

EXID's Solji has revealed an audio teaser for her upcoming track "Rains Again".



"Rains Again" is a classic ballad that features Solji's emotional vocals, and it's set to drop on July 9 KST. The audio snippet above features a woman by the window watching the rain fall.



Listen to Solji's "Rains Again" teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.