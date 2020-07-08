3

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

EXID's Solji reveals beautiful audio teaser for 'Rains Again'

AKP STAFF

EXID's Solji has revealed an audio teaser for her upcoming track "Rains Again".

"Rains Again" is a classic ballad that features Solji's emotional vocals, and it's set to drop on July 9 KST. The audio snippet above features a woman by the window watching the rain fall.

Listen to Solji's "Rains Again" teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. EXID
  2. Solji
  3. RAINS AGAIN
0 283 Share 60% Upvoted
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha drops 'Play' performance MV
58 minutes ago   0   473

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND