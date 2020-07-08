Suran has a cozy night in 'Relax Moment' MV teasers

Suran has dropped music video teasers for "Relax Moment".



In the MV teasers, Suran enjoys having a cozy night in as she snuggles up in a blanket and watches the purple moon outside. "Relax Moment" featuring Suran and MAYJLEE drops on July 9 KST.



Watch Suran's "Relax Moment" MV teasers above and below, and let us know what you think so far.

