Suran has a cozy night in 'Relax Moment' MV teasers

Suran has dropped music video teasers for "Relax Moment".

In the MV teasers, Suran enjoys having a cozy night in as she snuggles up in a blanket and watches the purple moon outside. "Relax Moment" featuring Suran and MAYJLEE drops on July 9 KST.

Watch Suran's "Relax Moment" MV teasers above and below, and let us know what you think so far. 

