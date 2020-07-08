SF9 feel the 'Summer Breeze' in choreography video

SF9 have dropped their choreography video for "Summer Breeze".
In the choreography clip above, the SF9 members go over the choreography for their latest track. "Summer Breeze" is the title song of the group's eighth mini album '9loryUS'.
Watch SF9's "Summer Breeze" MV here, and take a look at their dance video above.
