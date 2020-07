Not too long ago, SM Entertainment announced a special project for BoA's twentieth anniversary called 'Our Beloved BoA'. This is a project where various artists have come together to participate in the celebration and sing covers to BoA's signature songs.

Baekhyun would be the first to release a cover track and he will be singing BoA's "Garden in the Air".

The cover track will be released on July 31st at 6 PM KST so stay tuned for the release that is coming in just a few hours!