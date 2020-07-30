Jay Park collaborates with $tupid Young in the song "Sho Nuff"

Jay Park appeared in a music video with rapper $tupid Young and collaborated with him in the track "Sho Nuff". Jay Park surprised fans as he was featured in this song and it's produced by Jay's longtime friend and collaborator from Seattle, Cha Cha Malone.

The music video takes place at a restaurant as Jay Park raps in the first half the music video as $tupid Young continues the rap in the latter half.

$tupid Young is an American rapper based in the LBC (Long Beach, California). He first made his name known through his song "Mando" on YouTube.