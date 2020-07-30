13

5

Music Video
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Jay Park collaborates with $tupid Young in the song "Sho Nuff"

AKP STAFF

Jay Park appeared in a music video with rapper $tupid Young and collaborated with him in the track "Sho Nuff". Jay Park surprised fans as he was featured in this song and it's produced by Jay's longtime friend and collaborator from Seattle, Cha Cha Malone

The music video takes place at a restaurant as Jay Park raps in the first half the music video as $tupid Young continues the rap in the latter half.

$tupid Young is an American rapper based in the LBC (Long Beach, California). He first made his name known through his song "Mando" on YouTube

  1. Jay Park
2 226 Share 72% Upvoted

-1

Mei_Matsumoto-15,892 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-2

armysrtrolls-238 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

didn't jay park say he was retiring? what happened to that?

mah...getting my fucking hopes up

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IU, Yeo Jin Goo
Yeo Jin Goo says he'll go anywhere if IU calls?
4 hours ago   11   12,513
IU, Yeo Jin Goo
Yeo Jin Goo says he'll go anywhere if IU calls?
4 hours ago   11   12,513

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND