AKMU's Suhyun sings 'In Your Time' for 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' OST

AKMU's Suhyun is the voice behind "In Your Time" for the 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' OST.



The music video teaser features scenes featuring Moon Gang Tae (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) and their unusual romance that spans time. "In Your Time" is about being stuck in memories of someone you loved.



Suhyun's "In Your Time" releases on July 12 KST. Take a look at the MV teaser above!



