Seventeen showed off their thoughts on freedom in their latest teaser video.

The group is gearing up for a comeback and released a trailer video titled 'Trailer : A Scene of the Journey V'. Members are seen comparing life to a journey and talking about the beauty of going together with their fellow team members and fans. The video also shows the boys posing with some cute alpacas as well.

Check out the teaser video above and stay tuned for Seventeen's comeback.