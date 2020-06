Baek Ah Yeon is ready to melt hearts with her honey voice.

The talented singer's latest single titled "Looking For Love" marks her first release since leaving JYP Entertainment. Cute and light-colored props and a sweet smile set the tone for this soothing release. It seems like Baek Ah Yeon is the next female soloist to add her summer anthem to the mix of comebacks lined up.

Stay tuned for the song's release on June 16.