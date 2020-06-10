Mina spotted getting emotional after TWICE's first win for "MORE & MORE"

TWICE's Mina was spotted getting emotional after the group earned their first win for "MORE & MORE" on the June 10 broadcast of 'Show Champion'.

The popular idol made her return to the group after taking a mental health hiatus and fans were overjoyed to welcome her back to the stage. After TWICE was announced the winner, Mina was seen covering her face with her hands as she took in the moment.

NEWSEN

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Netizens have also been commenting on Mina's reaction, saying:

"Her hands are so pretty."

"The prettiest celebrity in our country..."

"Fighting Mina! Don't pay attention to the haters."

"Stay strong Mina."



Check out the full footage of TWICE's win below.