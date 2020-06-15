'I-Land' contestants share moments from their first day of survival in their first video diary entries

Mnet x Big Hit Entertainment's collaboration boy group survival project 'I-Land' is less than two weeks away from its premiere!

In this latest teaser above, the 23 male contestants of Mnet's 'I-Land' log memories of their first day entering the 'I-Land' arena in their individual, video diary 'Day 1' entries. The teaser also showcases young, bright contestants from all over the world, including from Korea, Japan, China, Australia, the United States, Vietnam, and more.

These 23 male contestants will be undergoing a rigorous survival and training project in Mnet's 'I-Land', led by Big Hit Entertainment producer Bang Si Hyuk as well as mentors Rain, Zico, etc, when the series premieres on June 26 at 11 PM KST. The program will be narrated by actor Nam Goong Min.

Will you be watching?