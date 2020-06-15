EXO's Sehun confirmed to star in 'Pirates 2' with Kang Ha Neul, Lee Kwang Soo, & more

On June 16, SM Entertainment has confirmed that EXO's maknae Sehun will be making his official big-screen debut!

The idol has been cast in director Kim Jung Hoon's newest blockbuster action film, 'Pirates: The Goblin's Flag', a sequel to the 2014 hit production 'The Pirates'. Sehun will be playing the role of an archer among the pirates, known for his handsome looks.



Previously, stars such as Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kwon Sang Woo, and Chae Soo Bin were confirmed for 'Pirates: The Goblin's Flag'. Sehun marks the final member of the film's lead cast, and the production is now set to begin filming some time in mid-July.



Meanwhile, Sehun is also set to make a comeback with his unit group EXO-SC in July.